Mobile Money agent put K110,000 on Aviator betting and lost it all, police are investigating a fake robbery

PLOT TWIST IN CHINGOLA ROBBERY MOBILE MONEY AGENT SQUANDERS CLIENT FUNDS





A shocking twist has emerged in a case that initially appeared to be an armed robbery in Chingola. Obby Chishala, a 37-year-old mobile money vendor, who reported being robbed of K110,000 at gunpoint along Close Road near Jacaranda School, has been found to have fabricated the story.





Copperbelt Police Commissioner Pathias Siandenge revealed that investigations showed Chishala had misappropriated money from nine mobile money agents, which he was supposed to use as a float for transactions.





Instead, he gambled the K97,000 on an online betting platform, Aviator, losing the funds entirely.





The alleged robbery, which Chishala claimed occurred on November 4, involved three unknown men in an unregistered Toyota Mark X.





He also reported losing a black Itel phone valued at K400. Police investigations confirmed that the phone was not stolen and that Chishala did not even have a Stanbic Bank account, contrary to his claims.





Mr. Siandenge said dockets of Theft by Agent and Giving False Information to a Public Officer have been opened, and Chishala is expected to appear in court soon.



Diamond TV