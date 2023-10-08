Model claims ex-Kanye West ‘weaponized’ her against Kim Kardashian and treated her ‘like a puppet’

Julia Fox, a 33 year-old model, has released more details on her relationship with Kanye West in Down The Drain, her upcoming memoir.

Julia, claimed that Kanye, whom she concisely dated in early 2022, ‘weaponized’ her against his ex Kim Kardashian.

The model explained to the Los Angeles Times;

‘I thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation, but I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized.’

She said Kanye didn’t treat her as important as the way she expected.

She thought their pairing ‘could be something real’ as she ‘really understood him on a visceral.

‘I just felt like his little puppet.’

Even though she didn’t sign an NDA, Julia

‘went lightly’ in betelling her time with Kanye in the book.

“I’m not signing a f NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will, unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure,” she explained.

Following his anti-Semitic comments, the controversial star/rapper was dropped by various brands.

Julia then hinted that she may have been blacklisted from projects because of her association with him.

‘I know for a fact I’ve been up for certain things and couldn’t do it because of dating Kanye. It’s kind of wild,’ she said.

The model also said despite all the attention, she had never invested much

in the romance.

‘It really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal.’

Julia acknowledged that she still doesn’t see the point in dating.

After the breakup with Kanye, she quit men for a while.

‘That romanticized idea of men doesn’t exist anymore,’ she expressed.

The most important man is her life right now, is her adorable 2 year-old son, Valentino, whom she welcomed with Peter Artemiev, her ex-husband.

She continued, ‘all the validation I could ever get, I get from my son — the love, the intimacy, the closeness. We co-sleep at night. I have all of that. I wouldn’t want anyone to come in and take my attention or time away from my son.’

“Down the Drain,” Julia Fox’s memoir, releases on Tuesday.