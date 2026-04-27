Mojtaba Khamenei’s lips and face burned & also needs plastic surgery :Even awaiting  prosthetic for the leg

A report attributed to The New York Times claims that Mojtaba Khamenei has been seriously injured.





According to the report, he suffered severe burns to his face and lips, which may require reconstructive surgery. Doctors are said to be closely monitoring his condition to determine the appropriate course of treatment.





His injuries are being managed carefully, with medical teams focusing on stabilizing him before any major procedures. The severity of the burns suggests a prolonged recovery and the likelihood of plastic surgery.





The report also states that his leg was badly injured and has already undergone multiple surgeries. He is expected to receive a prosthetic limb, pending sufficient recovery for rehabilitation.





Given the complexity of the injuries, a full recovery is expected to take significant time.