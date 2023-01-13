MONDE BEMOANS THE STATE OF ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY

…as he proposes for legislation that would enable Zambians recall a sitting President that fails to deliver

Lusaka… Thursday, January 12, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front – PF presidential hopeful Greyford Monde has continued slamming President Hakainde Hichilema for the many failed promises he gave Zambians prior to 2021 elections.

President Hichilema promised Zambians that he would fix the economic challenges that Zambians were grappling with.

But after being voted into power, the economy has worsened causing citizen’s tempers to start flaring.

When asked to share his view on the state of the economy when he featured on Millennium TV last night, Hon Monde said he did not know what had befallen Zambia.

He said the country’s economic state is completely on the freeze.

“I think the state of the nation right now is that we are completely on a freeze. We don’t know what has befallen us. Just when people were hoping that the FISP would work well, the program which was once a success is a total disaster, and now the issue of no medicines in hospitals – all these issues, we then are first with this problem of electricity,” he said.

Hon Monde said while people expected better delivery from the UPND administration, the country is now on a side where one cannot tell where it is going.

The potential PF Leader said the economic state of the country is gloomy.

He charged that Zambians wish there was a way they could recall a sitting President when they have failed.

“From the time that the current government took over power, we have been on the side where you can hardly know where we are going… and yet people expected better. So the state of the country right now, the state of the nation is so gloomy that many Zambians out there don’t know if really that the presidential term or a political party in office term, if there was a way it should have been lesser than five years or if there was a way to recall a sitting President when they have failed,” he said.

“I think that part of the Constitution would have be revoked to have been to ensure that we can quickly move on and get someone else, another political party probably to take over government. Because I think that there is so much not happening.”