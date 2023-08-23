MONZE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY INVESTS K6,399,775.00 IN ROAD MAINTENANCE EQUIPMENT TO ENHANCE ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE

In a bid to improve the state of its roads and enhance infrastructure, Monze Central Constituency has recently purchased a range of road maintenance equipment at a total cost of K6,339,775.00. The equipment, which includes a grader, a compactor, and a tipper truck, will be used to ensure timely and efficient maintenance of the roads within the Constituency.

Furthermore, the Constituency has also acquired a water bowser, which is expected to be delivered by the supplier soon. This addition will further contribute to the smooth execution of road maintenance projects in the area by providing a reliable water supply for dust suppression and other necessary tasks.

The decision to invest in these road maintenance assets is expected to have a significant impact on the overall quality of road infrastructure within the Constituency. By utilizing the new equipment, the local authorities aim not only to improve the condition of the roads but also to ensure that maintenance work is carried out promptly, minimizing disruptions for the local residents.

Funding for the purchase of the equipment was secured through the Constituency Development Funds for the year 2023. This shows a commitment from the leadership of Monze Central Constituency to prioritize the development and improvement of local infrastructure for the benefit of its residents.

As news of the equipment purchase spreads, residents of the Constituency are expressing their joy and anticipation for the positive changes that will follow. They are hopeful that the investment will result in smoother and more accessible roads, which will have numerous benefits for both residents and local businesses.

It is worth noting that the Monze District comprises three Constituencies, namely Moomba, Bweengwa, and Monze Central Constituency. In the past, all three Constituencies had to rely on a single grader to carry out maintenance work on the feeder roads. However, with the recent equipment acquisition, Monze Central Constituency is now equipped to address its road maintenance needs independently.

The Member of Parliament for Monze Central Constituency, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, is expected to officially handover the equipment to the responsible authorities in the coming weeks. This event will mark a significant milestone in the Constituency’s efforts to improve its infrastructure and ensure better mobility for its residents.

Overall, this investment in road maintenance equipment reflects a proactive approach by the Monze Central Constituency to address the crucial issue of infrastructure development. With the new assets in place, residents can look forward to improved road conditions and a more efficient transportation system, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of life in the Constituency.

