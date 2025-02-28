Monze Man Shocked After He Confessed to His Wife of Having 3 Children Outside Marriage.



…His Wife Also Confessed That Two of Her Children Were Not His, But His Friend’s.



A Monze married couple from Freedom Area shocked each other with confessions of infidelity on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the entire community and headman.



The dramatic incident began as a minor marital argument during Mr. Hamwenda’s return from a 4-day farm trip. His wife, Mary, questioned why he had not been picking up calls. Before Hamwenda could provide a solid answer to justify his poor communication, his wife, as per custom, prepared him some water to bathe.





It was at this point that Hamwenda undressed in full view of his wife, exposing his hidden, fully shaved private area. This sparked a whole new level of marital war between him and his wife, attracting the attention of neighbors.



With loud shouts in Tonga, “Who shaved you?” the wife asked. According to traditional marriage teachings, this act could point to adultery.





The community headman was eventually called in to calm the situation through a meeting. Hamwenda, grilled left and right, was left with no option but to confess for the sake of peace and a new journey. He revealed that he had 3 children outside marriage and was seeking his wife’s forgiveness.





When asked what she had to say about her husband’s revelation, the wife knelt down, burst into tears, and said she too had something to confess and was equally asking for forgiveness. Just that statement sent everyone who heard it to the edge of their seats, wondering what was going on.





She revealed that she had been sleeping with her husband’s best friend, Derrick Mweemba, and that Derrick was the true biological father of the two kids.





Karma visited Hamwenda so quickly that he fainted upon hearing his wife’s confession. Due to the nature of the matter, the headman decided to separate the couple for a while for their own safety….





