MOPANI WORKERS DESERVE BETTER….the agreed 13% percent salary increment for employees may not motivate the work force- ANDD

MOPANI WORKERS DESERVE BETTER

….the agreed 13% percent salary increment for employees may not motivate the work force

Lusaka… Wednesday April 24, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

The agreed 13 percent salary increment for Mopani Copper Mines workers may not help them navigate the high cost of living prevailing in the country, says the Advocates For National Development and Democracy (ANDD).

Mine Unions and Mopani Copper Mines have settled for a 13% salary increment for all Mopani workers, days after the proposed 10% was rejected.

But ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says this is considering the fact that workers at Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines Plc have not had salary increment for a long time now.

Mr Banda said this is because the two mines have not been operating optimally due to financial constraints.

“We as the Advocates for National Development and Democracy wish to state that we have taken note of complaints of Mopani Copper Mine workers regarding salary increment by 13 percent by management. It is a sad development and we are of the view that considering the prevailing economic challenges, the rising cost of living, and the increase in prices of commodities everyday, Mopani mine should consider increasing the salary from the current 13 percent as this will motivate its work force,” he said.

“We propose at least 15 percent salary increment across the board. We understand that mines generate a lot of profit and its high time that Zambians benefit from their minerals. Apparently, due to global demand for Copper, the prices of copper is trading around US$10, 000 to US$12, 000 per tonne which is a good price.”

Mr Banda said this means that these mines are making money in terms of profits.

“We understand that the new investor International Resources is a new one and we expect that with the coming of the new investor that the conditions of service for workers will improve,” he added.

“For some time now, working conditions for workers at Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines have remained static because these Mines were not operating at optimum level which has impacted negatively the employee welfare. So with the coming in of the new investor, we expect something better than the agreed 13 percent. The minimum they can give them is 15 percent.”

He further appealed to mine unions to always settle for better working conditions for the workers.

