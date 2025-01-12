MORE MPs PRIORITIZING PERSONAL GAINS OVER PUBLIC SERVICE – MUKANDILA



Lusaka… Sunday January 12, 2025



Celestine Mambula Mukandila, a Lusaka lawyer and Matero Strongman, has expressed disappointment over what he describes as a growing trend among members of Parliament prioritizing financial gain over their duty to serve their constituents.





Speaking candidly, Mukandila criticized the moral decay within the National Assembly, asserting that many MPs enter the legislature for personal benefits rather than the aspirations of the people who elect them.





He emphasized the need for reflection on the morality of both members of Parliament and society at large, urging a comparison with the principles of patriotism.



Mukandila reminded lawmakers that their primary role is to represent the interests of their constituents, not their selfish desires.





In his statement, Mukandila lamented that some MPs have abandoned their role of providing checks and balances on the Executive Arm of Government. Instead, they have reportedly aligned themselves with the Executive for personal gratification, which he equated to “selling their souls to the Devil.”





He criticized a section of MPs, stating that they are uninspiring and failing to uphold their responsibilities.



Meanwhile, Mukandila advised them to redefine their purpose for seeking office.





He underscored the principles enshrined in Zambia’s Constitution, particularly the separation of powers, which requires the Legislature to enact laws and oversee the Executive.



According to him, patriotism and service to the people should take precedence over financial incentives.





Mukandila further stressed the importance of maintaining integrity and resisting the temptation of government favors.



He urged MPs to prioritize serving the nation and protect the Constitution, expressing sadness over the perceived neglect of these duties.





He accused many MPs of becoming “selfish businessmen” who ignore constitutional violations by the current regime, thus failing to defend the nation’s interests.



He concluded by attributing Zambia’s persistent poverty, despite its wealth of natural resources, to a leadership lacking patriotism, morality, and integrity.





He accused the current leadership of succumbing to multinational control in exchange for personal embellishments, which he described as deeply disappointing.





The statement serves as a call to action for leaders and aspiring lawmakers to restore integrity, morality, and patriotism in the governance of the nation.



