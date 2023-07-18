MORE MUSICIANS OFFER SOLIDARITY WITH COPPER QUEENS

The Copper Queens vibe is fast spreading, four days before the Zambia Women National Team take to the field against Japan for their debut dream world cup appearance.



A cast of top musicians who did a celebratory song for the Copper Queens dubbed ‘Ole Ole’ paid a courtesy call on FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga.



The cast of musicians comprised Wesley Chibambo (Dandy Krazy), Rich Chilufya (Rich Bizzy), Moses Ng’andwe (Chester), Prince Lungu (Kaddafi) and Martin Kapesha (Shenky).



During the visit, the musicians said they were happy to be part of the drive to cultivate support for the Copper Queens.

The group also congratulated FAZ for the success of the Chipolopolo who were crowned Cosafa champions for a record seventh time.

Another musical group dubbed the Liseli Sisters visited FAZ to be part of the Copper Queens drive through their song which the have released in honour of the Zambian Women National Team.



Recently top artistes Wezi, Towera and Xaven released a hit song for the Copper Queens world cup campaign dubbed “Zimya Neighbour”.

The Copper Queens open its FIFA World Cup campaign on Saturday against Japan before facing Spain on July 26 and wind up their Group C matches against Costa Rica on July 31.