MORGAN MUUNDA URGES CHAWAMA CONGREGANTS TO VOTE UPND ON 13th AUGUST 2026,DONATES K20,000 TO CHURCH





Chawama Lusaka 31st January 2026.



By Jack Makayi



Businessman and UPND aspiring candidate Mr. Morgan Muunda has called on congregants of the Chawama Salvation Army Church to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in the upcoming general elections scheduled for 13th August 2026.





Mr. Muunda made the call during a church fundraising event held to mark the beginning of the new year under the theme “Sparkle Where You Are,” inspired by Ecclesiastes 9:10. During the event, he donated K20,000 in cash toward the church’s fundraising efforts and commended the congregation for its commitment to community development.





In his address, Mr. Muunda praised President Hichilema’s leadership, rating his performance at 100 per cent, citing the government’s efforts to address economic and social challenges facing the country. He highlighted what he described as visionary leadership aimed at rebuilding and strengthening Zambia.





Mr. Muunda also expressed gratitude to the church for the support rendered to him before, during, and after previous elections. He encouraged congregants to turn out in large numbers and vote massively to secure victory for both President Hichilema and UPND candidates in the August polls.





Receiving the donation on behalf of the church, Ms. Dorothy thanked Mr. Muunda for his generosity and quick response to the fundraising call. She said the donation would go a long way in supporting church projects and strengthening its work in the community.





Meanwhile, some residents present at the event described Mr. Muunda as a leader who genuinely cares for the people of Chawama. They noted that despite visible development results in the area, he continues to demonstrate unwavering support and love for the community.



CIC PRESS TEAM