MORGAN MUUNDA URGES TO SET ASIDE POLITICS, EMPHASIZES UNITY AHEAD OF PRESIDENT LUNGU'S FUNERAL





By Wagon Media



5th August, 2025 – Lusaka, Zambia 



Morgan Muunda, aspiring Member of Parliament for Chawama under the United Party for National Development (UPND), has appealed for national unity and respect as the country prepares for the return and burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Addressing journalists in Lusaka, Mr. Muunda voiced his disapproval of what he termed attempts by certain opposition leaders to use the late President’s funeral for political gain. He stressed the importance of maintaining dignity and honoring the former leader without division or controversy.





“Those pushing for President Lungu to be buried in South Africa are not only politicizing the funeral but denying Zambians a chance to mourn a former head of state appropriately,” said Mr. Muunda. “This behavior is clearly politically motivated. If there’s a hidden agenda, it should be made public — not masked behind national mourning.”





The event also saw participation from senior religious leaders in Chawama, who stood in solidarity with Mr. Muunda in calling for peace, reconciliation, and national healing.





On development, Mr. Muunda commended President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn government for driving tangible progress across various sectors. He pointed to improvements in agriculture, infrastructure, mining, health, and green energy as signs of the administration’s dedication.





“With a vision to increase copper production to 3 million metric tonnes annually, we are setting the stage for a stronger Kwacha, with potential to match the US dollar,” he noted.





“In the agricultural sector, the push to produce 10 million tonnes of maize, along with one million tonnes each of soya and wheat, is a bold step towards ensuring food security and reducing the cost of mealie meal.”





Mr. Muunda encouraged all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to unite behind national development goals. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing Zambia’s future over partisan interests.





He also reaffirmed his commitment to listening to grassroots voices and thanked the people of Chawama for their growing support and trust.





“Now is the time to look beyond political differences and come together to create a peaceful, prosperous, and self-reliant Zambia,” he concluded.



