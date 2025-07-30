Morgue moves Lungu’s body to secret location



THE body of former president Edgar Lungu has been quietly moved from the place it had been deposited in South Africa to a secret location.





In a letter seen by Kalemba, Two Mountains Burial Services, the funeral parlour initially responsible for the body, informed the lawyers of the Zambian government that the remains were transferred on June 20 to Thom Kight and Company, another funeral service provider.





Although the letter identifies the new funeral service provider by name, the exact location where Lungu’s body is being held has been deliberately kept under wraps.





Two Mountains said the decision was taken purely for security reasons after the family and the funeral parlour began receiving multiple public enquiries and noticed increased social media activity surrounding the location of the body.





“This decision was taken solely for security reasons, as we had by that time received multiple public enquiries and expressions of concern regarding the storage location of the body.”





“Additionally, various comments had begun circulating on social media regarding this sensitive matter,” wrote the funeral service provider.





Two Mountains requested that the information be kept on a “strictly need to know basis” due to the heightened media attention and the delicate nature of the situation.





The company disclosed that the Lungu family has been informed of the transfer and is said to be fully aware of the new arrangements.



The new funeral provider, Thom Kight and Company, has been instructed to release the body only with court approval.





The legal fallout began shortly after, when lawyers for the Zambian government rushed to the Pretoria High Court on July 2, seeking to urgently amend a previous court order that they believed didn’t go far enough in preventing the removal of the body from South Africa.





In their court filing, the government’s attorneys, VFV Attorneys, explained that they had received information suggesting there were plans to relocate the late former president’s remains outside the country. Given the urgency, they approached the court without notifying the other parties, a legal move known as applying ex parte.





The matter was heard in private by Justice Myburgh AJ, who granted the variation of the order, making it clear that the body cannot be moved beyond South Africa without court approval.





Both the Lungu family’s lawyers and Two Mountains had previously believed the original court order did not explicitly block such a transfer, but the latest ruling has now removed that ambiguity.





VFV Attorneys have since confirmed that the updated court order has been shared with the parties involved, including Thom Kight & Company and that the body may not be released to anyone unless authorised by the court.





Yesterday, the Zambian government asked the South African High Court to allow it access to the morgue where Lungu’s remains are being kept for purposes of verification and identification.



By Catherine Pule



Credit: Kalemba, July 30, 2025