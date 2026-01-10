Moroccan head Coach Walid Regragui addresses the refereeing controversy:



“Since the start of the competition, some people have tried to make others believe that Morocco benefits from refereeing decisions. That is not true. I never speak about referees, even though penalties were not given to us, including in Côte d’Ivoire.





We win our matches on the pitch. The statistics show we create more chances and deserve our victories. No goal has ever been unfairly disallowed for us. Morocco is the team to beat, and when you are the team to beat, people look for excuses.





Our only advantage is playing at home, in front of 65,000 supporters. Everything else is decided on the field. Today, we deserved our victory. The best team will win, Inshallah.” he said.





