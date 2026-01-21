Moroccan politician alleges Senegal used magic before Diaz’s penalty

According to DailySports, a Moroccan politician has stirred reactions online following Senegal’s 1–0 victory over Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Reacting to the outcome of the decisive match, the politician criticised the referee’s handling of the game, calling for his suspension and possible trial.

According to him, the referee violated competition rules by restarting play after Senegalese players briefly left the pitch, an action he claimed affected the flow and outcome of the match.

Senegal’s win secured them the African champion title, but the politician insisted the officiating raised serious concerns that should not be ignored.

He also made a controversial allegation against the Senegalese team, claiming they practiced magic in the dressing room shortly before Brahim Diaz stepped up to take his penalty.