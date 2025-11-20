Morocco 🇲🇦 Launches $7.8B Clean Mobility Plan



Morocco is taking a big leap toward sustainable transport with a massive $7.8 billion clean mobility plan set to overhaul public transportation by 2029.





Casablanca-Settat is leading the transformation with major investments in modern buses, expanded tram networks, and new rail links.





Authorities say air quality has already improved between 2023 and 2025 thanks to reduced private car use — a sign that cleaner mobility is already making an impact.





The project fits into Morocco’s national climate strategy and positions the country as one of Africa’s leaders in sustainable mobility.