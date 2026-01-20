Morocco to take legal action against CAF and FIFA after Senegal walks off in AFCON final



The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has announced it will pursue legal action against both the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA following the tumultuous conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.



In an official statement released on Monday, the Moroccan FA said it will launch proceedings to seek a ruling on Senegal’s controversial withdrawal from the pitch late in the match and the ensuing events after a referee‑awarded penalty.





The federation argued that the walk‑off and disruption “had a significant impact on the normal course of the match and on the players’ performance.”





The drama unfolded in Rabat when Morocco, the host nation, were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, a decision confirmed as correct by football experts.





In protest, Senegal’s head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his team to leave the field, briefly halting the game for over a dozen minutes before play resumed and the penalty was taken and saved by goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy. Senegal ultimately went on to win 1‑0 after extra time.





CAF has condemned the controversial scenes, stating it will review footage and refer the matter to appropriate disciplinary bodies, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the behaviour of some players and staff as “unacceptable.”





The FRMF’s legal move marks an unusual escalation in the fallout from one of the most controversial finals in AFCON history, with Morocco asserting that the integrity of the competition was undermined.