Mosi-oa-Tunya or Victoria Falls? Zambia’s Symbolic Dilemma Over National Identity



Mulenga Kapwewe writes:

After more than a decade of quiet but persistent engagement with UNESCO to have our side of the world-renowned waterfall officially recognized by its indigenous name Mosi-oa-Tunya (“The Smoke That Thunders”) Zambia has, paradoxically, taken a symbolic step backward in reclaiming its cultural identity.





Despite efforts to decolonize the narrative around one of Africa’s most iconic natural wonders, we have chosen to revert to colonial nostalgia by placing an image of Victoria Falls, complete with the name glorifying Queen Victoria, on our highest denomination banknote the K100. In doing so, we not only reinforce the colonial naming convention but also undermine our long-standing campaign to elevate and preserve indigenous heritage.





Meanwhile, across the Zambezi River, Zimbabwe has embraced the very name we’ve sidelined. Their recently launched currency proudly bears the name Mosi-oa-Tunya, a powerful statement of cultural pride and self-definition.





This raises a pressing question: have we truly decolonized our minds, or are we still entrapped by the legacy of imperial symbolism? While we claim sovereignty and heritage, our national symbols often tell a different story one that still echoes with colonial undertones.





The contradiction is stark. On one hand, Zambia has lobbied for recognition of the local name on the global stage. On the other, it has enshrined a colonial label on the note that holds the greatest value in its monetary system. This isn’t just a design choice it’s a statement of what we choose to celebrate and remember.





Kaya mweh. One can only wonder if we are honoring our heritage or quietly surrendering it.



©️ KUMWESU