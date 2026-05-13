Mossad chief visited UAE during Iran war to coordinate – WSJ

Mossad chief David Barnea secretly visited the United Arab Emirates at least twice during the Iran war to coordinate on the conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing Arab officials and a person familiar with the matter.

Barnea visited the UAE in March and April, the report said.

Israel and the UAE had showed close security coordination during the war, with Israel sending Iron Dome batteries and military personnel to the UAE to defend against Iran’s projectiles, according to the report.

The UAE had also carried out strikes in Iran, including an attack on a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf, it added.