Most wanted DRC ex president who has been sentenced to death for supporting M23 rebels hiding in Eswatini at the King’s compound





Yesterday in Eswatini worshippers from across the Kingdom gathered gathered at Mandvulo Grand Hall, Lozitha Palace, for the 2025 End of Year National Thanksgiving Prayer Service, held under the theme: “Sing a New Song, for God Has Done Marvellous Things.”





Kabila and former Botswana president Ian Khama were seen at Mswati’s palace yesterday.



Former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has been sentenced to death in absentia for war crimes and treason.





Kabila has been accused of Supporting dangerous rebels the M23, a rebel group who have wreaked devastation across the DRC’s eastern region.





Kabila was recently convicted by a Congolese military court of treason, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, including murder, sexual assault, torture and insurrection. He denied the charges, but did not appear in court to defend himself.- Swati Newsweek