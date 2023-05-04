Mother beats 28 year old daughter for dating married man

As people were gearing to take their loved ones to beautiful Livingstone for the Mosi Day of Thunder, a married man of Lusaka went the opposite direction taking his side chick to simple Kabwe which serves as ablution block for those heading to Copperbelt from Lusaka.

And for his cheap chills, the man has earned the wrath of not only his wife but also the venom of the mother of the girl in question.

This is in a matter in which Anita Ngulube, 28 attempted to convert from good girl to immoral slay queen by running away from Chicago’s, Capponni, and the fancy places in Lusaka to hide in Kabwe.

However, sources close to the matter narrated to Kalemba that when Florence Miyaka, 46 was informed that her daughter Anita was dating a married man, she lost her motherly cool.

Not a woman to sit at home to enjoy her daughter’s proceeds of adultery, mother Florence looked for the married man’s wife to help her hunt for her runaway daughter and the man in question.

And like lethal tug team, when Anita was found, owner of the husband had little to do as Anita’s mom did all the disciplining Occassioning Actual Bodily Harm on her daughter.

In fact, so severe were the combination of slaps that Anita appeared like she had mistakenly dipped her face in a bowl of angry bumble bees.

Not satisfied with beating her daughter, Mother Florence also sued the married man, Brian Sampa, 36 asking him to keep his sexual perversion and financial poverty to himself and not drag her daughter into it.

Meanwhile, when the Adulterer-In-Chief Brian was asked by the court why he ran off to Kabwe with Anita and switched off her phone for days, he claimed he was protecting her from his wife who had vowed to dispatch her to the land of the dead.

Not the type to be fooled, the girl’s mother told off Brian that in no time, she would be marrying off Anita to her Italy -based single boyfriend who would take her to fancy cities like Milan, Leaning Tower of Pisa and not Tunda Stations.

After hearing all arguments, the court cautioned the mother against beating her daughter like a common criminal. Further, it ordered Brian to compensate the mother with K10,000 for running away with her daughter.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba