MOTHER, DAUGHTER IN COURT OVER DEATH OF SUSPECTED CRIMINAL



THREE Ndola residents, among them a mother and her daughter, have appeared in Ndola High Court for allegedly beating a suspected criminal to death.





This is in a case Evaristo Sakawila, 50, Febby Mphandika, 65, and Emma Tambula, 36, are charged with murder.



On March 3, 2025, Sakawila, Mphandika and Tambula allegedly murdered George Nyimbili after accusing him of engaging in criminal activities in their community.





When the case came up last week before Ndola High Court Judge Derrick Mulenga, Winston Simpamba, 70, of Kawama Township, narrated how the victim, who was his nephew, was beaten, leading to his death.





Mr Simpamba said on the material day, while asleep at home around 03:00 hours, he heard noise outside his house.





He said when he went outside, he found his nephew being beaten by the accused using bamboo sticks and planks.





Mr Simpamba testified that he advised the plaintiffs to stop beating his nephew but take him to the police.





“They said that if they stopped beating him, they were going to start beating me, so I surrendered, left them beating him, and went back to my house.”





He said the accused later dragged the victim to his house and threatened to burn him if he did not comply. Mr Simpamba said he later took his nephew to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.





Another witness, January Mutambo, 69, also of Kawama Township, said on the same day around 06:00 hours, while at home, he was informed by Mr Simpamba that his nephew had been beaten.





“I proceeded to the house and found the victim unable to talk but lying down. I then advised that we take him to the hospital,” he said.





Judge Mulenga adjourned the case to this Thursday for continuation of trial.



ZDM