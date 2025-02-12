A 60-year-old mother has d!ed after being in a coma for 33 years following a car crash that k!lled her baby daughter.

Luigina Brustolin had spent over half her life in a coma after the de@dly accident in Pederobba, in the Italian province of Treviso, on May 23 1992.

Ms Brustolin, then 27, was seriously injured while her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Sara, was transported to hospital in a serious condition but passed away after 35 days.

Now, 33 years later, Ms Brustolin has also passed away.

In a statement her family said: “After all this time, she has joined her little girl.”

Ms Brustonlin, who had worked in a shoe factory, had been driving her Golf on the with her little girl in the back seat when she collided with a Nissan Primera driven by a 46-year-old local.

It is still unclear what exactly happened and one alleged witness who is believed to have seen the accident was never tracked down.

She had been married for only a few years and had been a mother for less than two years.

After the accident, Luigina’s mother cared for her for 17 years before she passed away.

Her husband, named as Franco, eventually found a new partner and from the new marriage, two children were born. They are now 25 and 23 years old, according to reports.

Franco said that his children knew Ms Brustonlin as “Aunt Luigina”, saying: “I started a new life and this didn’t go down well with some people.

“However, I never abandoned Luigina. On Saturdays and Sundays I brought her to my house: for my children, who were small, she was simply Aunt Luigina. The last time I visited her was a month ago.”

Ms Brustonlin’s condition worsened last week, leading to her passing on February 7, according to Italian media, after spending 33 years in a coma.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, 12th February at 3 pm in the parish church of Colbertaldo.