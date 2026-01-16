Mother of 13-year-old girl Anu demanding DNA test from Davido breaks her silence

The mother of 13-year-old Anu, who is demanding DNA test from Davido, has broken her silence.

In a post shared on X, Ms. Ayo Labinjoh, insists she met Davido 13 years ago as a waitress and that they had a thing which resulted in the birth of her daughter, Anu.

With regards the DNA tests Davido mentioned, Ms Labinjoh claimed the negative results were all falsified. She stated that since Davido is a US citizen, she will request the US State Department to contact the Embassy in Lagos or Abuja to help her supervise and witness a clean independent DNA test.

Her post reads

Good evening, we are heading to bed now. First things first, my name is Ayo Labinjoh. I’m NOT Davido’s baby mama or a bitch. I am very protective of my daughter’s mental health after the level of bullying she went through for years. My daughter cried for days, fainted in school and went through psychotherapy. I realize this story has now gone global again and we have largely moved on. David Adeleke has largely ignored me for years because he thought he picked up a prostitute from GQClub in Ibadan.

I was a waitress and not picked up on the streets. I come from a good home. My late father was a good man who worked more the betterment of Nigeria before he was poisoned. My daughter is a very tech savvy intelligent achiever. I have no friends, I keep no friends and nobody in school is allowed to discuss her family with her. To my shock she was trending on X because her dad needed to call me a bitch that he’s never met yet he subjected himself to a DNA test 5X?

Last time it was his lawyer Bobo Ajudua who brainwashed Nigerians that there were 2 tests done and I chose the hospital. Dr Deji Adeleke took us to a LAB not a hospital where Anu’s blood was drawn in 2014 then discarded behind our backs and fake result was printed. Wale Sobola was the lab technician who masked as “Dr Alex” and a brother to Sotayo Gaga a Nollywood actress was the one who wrote an epistle on his page 3 years ago that he never did a test for Anu and discarded the blood drawn blaming the wickedness for his life’s travails.

We wasted our time, disrupted Anu’s mental health then they lied that we did two tests, now 5 and then he’s never met me. I’m not fighting for my daughter. My daughter is fighting for her identity. David chatted my daughter tonight threatening to lock me up, cursing Anu and repeatedly bullying her. David is a US citizen. I will request the US State Department to contact the Embassy in Lagos or Abuja to help us supervise and witness a clean independent DNA test. I will not say much for now. The language used was awful. My daughter did not beg to be here. Saying you’ve never met me or telling your family that I was a pro#titute is wrong. B#llying my daughter is WRONG ‘’