Motsepe denies steering CAF for Europe



Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has pushed back angrily at media criticism, dismissing a provocative question suggesting he was steering African football “for Europe.”





Motsepe characterised the claim as “absolute nonsense,” telling the journalist to “keep quiet” and that the premise was without factual basis.





In defending CAF’s decision‑making, he said African football should be run for Africa by Africans, not dictated by external influences.





The heated exchange came amid widespread debate over CAF’s controversial overhaul of the international calendar.





Critics have argued that moving the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from a biennial to a four‑year cycle aligns the tournament more closely with European schedules, a suggestion Motsepe emphatically rejected.





He stressed that the decision was taken independently and aimed at boosting the long‑term development and financial sustainability of African football.





Motsepe also reaffirmed CAF’s commitment to launching the African Nations League, a new annual national‑team competition set to kick off in 2029, providing more regular competitive football across the continent.





The league is part of CAF’s broader strategy to ensure elite African football is played every year rather than only during AFCON editions.





Supporters of the reforms argue they will increase revenue and exposure for African teams, while detractors remain wary of potential unintended consequences. As the debate continues, Motsepe insists CAF’s vision will ultimately benefit the game throughout Africa.