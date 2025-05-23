Motsepe tipped as potential ANC Presidential candidate



Patrice Motsepe, the billionaire owner of Mamelodi Sundowns and president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is reportedly being lobbied by senior members of the African National Congress (ANC) to run for the party’s presidency at its December 2027 conference, positioning him as a potential candidate for South Africa’s next president in 2029.





According to sources cited by Rapport and Sunday World, ANC insiders see Motsepe’s business acumen, football leadership, and humble roots as assets to rejuvenate the party’s image amid declining voter support.





Motsepe, 63, has not publicly confirmed his candidacy but is said to be open to the idea. His success in transforming Mamelodi Sundowns into a continental powerhouse and his re-election as CAF president in March 2025 have bolstered his reputation as a capable leader.





However, some skepticism exists. Joining the ANC could be a misstep for Motsepe, suggesting he could run independently given his wealth and influence.





Critics view the ANC’s interest as a sign of desperation to regain voter trust. Motsepe’s ties to President Cyril Ramaphosa, his brother-in-law, and his business empire, including African Rainbow Minerals, add complexity to his potential political bid.





While the ANC succession race heats up, with figures like Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Fikile Mbalula also in contention, Motsepe’s political ambitions remain unconfirmed. His next steps could reshape South Africa’s political landscape.