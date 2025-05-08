Mozambique and Zambia Sign $1.5 Billion Deal to Construct Beira–Ndola Petroleum Pipeline



Mozambique and Zambia have signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of a petroleum pipeline linking the port city of Beira in Mozambique to Ndola in Zambia, in a project valued at US$1.5 billion.





The announcement was made by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo during the opening of the 11th Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference (MMEC), a high-level event bringing together regional policymakers, energy experts, and private sector leaders.





The proposed pipeline, with a capacity to transport 3.5 million metric tons of refined petroleum products per year, will span over 1,400 kilometers and is expected to be a game-changer in Southern Africa’s energy logistics.



For Zambia, a landlocked country, the project promises a reliable, secure, and cost-effective alternative to importing fuel by road tankers a method that has been expensive, environmentally taxing, and often risky.





The city of Ndola, Zambia’s industrial and fuel distribution hub, will host new storage infrastructure as part of the pipeline project. This move is expected to strengthen Ndola’s strategic role in the national and regional fuel supply chain.



Zambia also anticipates significant savings on fuel transportation costs, enhanced energy security, and reduced road congestion and maintenance costs, especially on the TAZARA and Great East Road corridors.





Mozambique, on the other hand, stands to gain from increased port activities and transit fees, positioning Beira as a major petroleum gateway for the region and bolstering the central corridor’s economic profile.



The construction of storage infrastructure in Beira will add value to Mozambique’s energy sector and create opportunities for job creation and private investment in logistics and support services.





President Chapo said the project reflects Mozambique’s growing attractiveness to investors, noting that the country is consolidating a reputation for economic credibility, regulatory reforms, and long-term infrastructure planning.



He added that the agreement underscores Mozambique’s ambition to become a vital conduit for energy and trade in Southern Africa, benefiting from its geographical positioning and growing infrastructure portfolio.





Zambian energy officials praised the pipeline as a strategic investment that aligns with national development goals and SADC regional integration objectives. They emphasized that it would also reduce the environmental footprint associated with fuel trucking.





The project is expected to attract both domestic and international private sector investment, with further details on partners and timelines to follow environmental and technical feasibility assessments.





As the Beira–Ndola pipeline moves from planning to implementation, both countries are optimistic that it will serve as a long-term catalyst for economic growth, trade efficiency, and regional cooperation.



