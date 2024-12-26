MOZAMBIQUE DEATHS PROTESTS WORRY HARRY KALABA



26.12.24



The violence and subsequent deaths that have occurred in Mozambique are worrying and need immediate intervention by leaders of the SADC community, says Citizens First (CF) President Harry Kalaba.





Kalaba, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Zambia cautioned that regional conflicts had the ability of ‘spilling over’ into neighbouring countries once left unattended to.



“My appeal is that Zambia under President Hichilema and other SADC leaders must urgently convene and find a quick solution to end the deaths and post election protests in Mozambique before this becomes a regional conflict,” said Kalaba.





Kalaba said it is unacceptable that some 150 people have died in the violence that erupted three months ago after elections were disputed by self-exiled opposition leader Venancio Mondlane who refused to concede defeat to ruling FRELIMO party candidate Daniel Chapo.

“This calls for regional intervention by not just Zambia as a neighbour but SADC and AU before this turns into a regional humanitarian catastrophe that has the potential of spilling into Zambia,” said Kalaba.





The former long-term serving Foreign Affairs Minister and lawmaker added that the officially reported escape from prison of 1,500 prisoners now roaming the streets of the capital Maputo just goes to worsen the situation in a country that has been at peace since 1975 when FRELIMO assumed power.





“As regional leaders we must plug the Mozambique protests so that we don’t have another Sudan and Somalia where millions have been displaced from homes, hundreds have died and millions are starving,” said Kalaba.



The CF President said his party’s desire is to see that the region, and not only Zambia, is conflict free as the new year 2025 begins in earnest in order to grow regional economies.



“Zambia as a crucial member of SADC, must play a leading role in ending the conflict in Mozambique and elsewhere in Africa. We must show leadership and not stand on the fence,” said Kalaba.





He warned that Zambia should learn from the conflict in Mozambique and manage its pre 2026 election process well so that we don’t experience a bloody aftermath like Mozambique.



Source: Harry Kalaba CF President.