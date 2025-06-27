MOZAMBIQUE: Over 120 children abducted by jihadists in Cabo Delgado

Asurge in abductions by jihadist fighters in Mozambique’s troubled Cabo Delgado region has led to the kidnapping of at least 120 children in recent days, according to Human Rights Watch. The organization issued a warning Tuesday, highlighting an intensifying wave of child abductions in the north of the country.

Reports suggest the kidnapped children are being exploited by an Islamic State–affiliated group, locally known as al-Shabab. These minors are allegedly forced to haul stolen goods, endure grueling labor, and, in many cases, are coerced into becoming child soldiers or brides.

Mozambique’s struggle with Islamist insurgents in Cabo Delgado has persisted since 2017. Despite support from regional forces including those from Rwanda and South Africa, the government has yet to regain full control over the region.

In 2020, the insurgency’s brutality shocked the world when waves of attacks led to mass beheadings, including those of children. Survivors have recounted how abducted youth were trained and deployed in subsequent militant operations.

According to the United Nations, the relentless violence has uprooted over 600,000 people, with the conflict spilling over into neighboring provinces.

Human Rights Watch says the abduction rate has escalated significantly over the past two months. The group urged Mozambican authorities to intensify efforts to locate the missing children and protect vulnerable communities from further attacks.

While the crisis in Cabo Delgado rages on, it has largely been sidelined amid the country’s prolonged unrest following contested elections. The region has also faced repeated cyclone damage and suffered from foreign aid reductions under the Trump administration.

Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, who recently visited the region, described the situation as a “neglected crisis.”

“Climate shocks, increasing violence and spiralling hunger are having a terrible impact on the population,” Egeland stated in an AP report.

The NRC estimates more than 5 million Mozambicans are experiencing critical food insecurity, with nearly a million in emergency-level hunger.