Mozambique tense as opposition leader returns from exile

Mozambique’s opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has returned home from exile where he has been in hiding following October’s disputed presidential election that sparked deadly protests.

Mondlane landed at the main airport in the capital, Maputo, on Thursday morning amid tension and heavy security, with thousands of people having gathered to welcome him.

He said he was returning to be closer to the protest movement that has seen weeks of nationwide demonstrations in which dozens of people have been killed.

His return comes ahead of next week’s swearing-in as president of Daniel Chapo, of the ruling Frelimo party, who was confirmed as the winner of October’s poll by the constitutional court.

After having emerged from the airport building, video shows Mondlane kneeling on the ground with a Bible in his hand being cheered by supporters.

He began to pray and swore to serve the people of Mozambique as the president elected by the people and not by a court.

In his first comments Mondlane said that he was ready to talk about how to resolve the tension over the disputed poll, which he says was stolen from him.

“I’m here in the flesh to say that if you want to negotiate… I’m here,” he said.

Mondlane has been organising protests through broadcasts on Facebook, but over the weekend announced his impending return, saying they “don’t need to chase me anymore”.

In a defiant message he said: “If [the authorities] want they can kill me, but the fight will continue”.

Ahead of his landing, the airport was heavily guarded with police officers trying to prevent Mondlane’s supporters from reaching the area.

Roads leading to the airport were blocked with security forces restricting people from getting to the airport unless they had a ticket for a flight.

Tear gas was fired on crowds in the area and snipers were positioned on buildings nearby, the Reuters news agency reports.

Mondlane said his return was “a unilateral decision” that did not result from any political agreement.

He maintains he won the election and has previously said he would install himself as president on 15 January.

The final official results from the constitutional court two weeks ago gave Chapo 65% of the vote and Mondlane 24%.

Since the October election, waves of protests have left more than 270 people including protesters, children and members of the security forces dead, according to rights groups.- BBC