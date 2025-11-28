MP MUKOSA PETITIONS HRC OVER ALLEGED RIGHTS ABUSES AT KULIMA TOWER





Chinsali Member of Parliament Hon. Kalalwe Mukosa has written to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) demanding an investigation into alleged human rights abuses at Lusaka’s Kulima Tower Bus Station.





In a letter dated 27th November 2025 and stamped as received by the Commission, Hon. Mukosa reports complaints from bus drivers who accuse station chairperson Nicholas Banda of brutalising them and subjecting them to physical and emotional abuse.





The MP expressed concern that the drivers’ rights may have been violated and urged the HRC to take “necessary actions to ensure the protection of the drivers’ rights.”





Meanwhile President Hakainde Hichilema has announced the establishment of a Special Drivers’ Desk at State House, aimed at addressing challenges faced by drivers across the country.





In a statement, President Hichilema said drivers play a critical role in sustaining and moving the economy, making it important for government to prioritise their welfare. He explained that his advisory team will coordinate the new desk, which will work alongside a technical committee consisting of selected drivers to ensure first-hand input and effective collaboration.





The President noted that the initiative fulfils a commitment made to drivers before the UPND formed government, emphasising the need for inclusive and participatory economic growth.