Mpali actress Mwiza’s new hubby on spotlight for fraud

Mpali actress’ new hubby on spotlight for fraud

BARELY a month after trending for the right reasons due to his wedding to renowned actress, Anita Mwanamonga, alias Mwiza, businessman Ian Chapiya Shalusabanga is in the spotlight for fraud.

And the police have sounded an alarm to members of the public who might have been defrauded by the suspect to come through and lodge their complaints to cement the foundation of the case.

It is reported that there has been a large outcry from members of the public since March 8 after Shalusabanga was put on the spotlight when his wedding went viral.

The fairytale wedding photos sparked a wave of online reactions and it was a heartwarming sight to behold.

However, Shalusabanga’s newfound fame appeared to stir memories for others, who began coming forward with accusations of past fraud.

These claims painted a starkly different picture of the groom.

Authorities are now urging these alleged victims to step out of the shadows and file official complaints.

“The Zambia Police Service is reaching out to members of the public who have complaints against Mr. Ian Chapiya Shalusabanga for the offense of obtaining money by false pretenses.” said police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga.

“The allegations against Mr. Shalusabanga require diligent scrutiny to ensure justice prevails. By coming forward with their grievances, victims contribute significantly to the investigative process, facilitating the apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrator.”

Hamoonga said the Crime One office in room 45 at police headquarters is ready to receive statements and launch a thorough investigation.

He assured the public that confidentiality and professionalism will be maintained throughout the process…https://kalemba.news/entertainment/2024/04/24/mpali-actress-new-hubby-behind-bars-for-fraud/

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba