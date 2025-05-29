MPALI MADE ME A HOUSEHOLD NAME, I’M A FOOL IF I’M NOT ACKNOWLEDGING THAT – COSMAS NG’ANDWE ON LEAVING MPALI





Speaking to Edna of ZMB Talks, actor and filmmaker Cosmas Ng’andwe revealed his transition into film 15 years ago.



A tale of working in factories folding tissues in which he faced exploitation from big industry names that used his acting services without pay but acknowledged other people that gave him a spotlight like Frank Sibbuku.





Cosmas Ng’andwe, who left the top Zambian telenovela Mpali officially in July of 2024, responded to his host Edna, who queried if he was still friends with the telenovela’s producer Frank Sibbuku.



He said, “Too much! Why are we supposed to be enemies? Just because Edna, you and I are not working together, it does not mean it’s the end of our… I need you. You need me. We don’t know what the future holds.”





“So I’ve learned so much from him to let him just go,” he added. The filmmaker who declined to state whether he was fired or he left on his own accord did not hide for a second that he missed the show and being on set, further adding, “I was so attached to the show.”





■ In an interview with News Diggers earlier this month the filmmaker reviewed that he was fired and refused the offer to return back on telenovela and further citing a pivot moment in his career when he received 10,000 US dollars.





The filmmaker continued to give praise to the opportunity he had playing Logic in Mpali as he said it facilitated for his movie Mwizukanji to win Best Indigenous Language Southern Africa movie 2025 and for people to want to watch it – showing gratitude for people who paved a way for him, a tradition he embraces.





“So Mpali made me a household name. There’s no office I can walk in where people don’t know me. And if I’m not acknowledging that, then I’m a fool,” said Cosmas Ng’andwe.





Cosmas Ng’andwe who revealed that his drop from Mpali was recieved with skepticism and backlash from many people close to him said he was proud of his individual award similar to what his previous job won, an AMVCA.





Regardless of leaving the telenovela, he still advocates and a firm believer in not burning bridges, highlighting a strong bond with his previous employers, gratitude, and cherishes the opportunity.



