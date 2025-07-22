MPIKA CLUBS IN COURT OVER CDF LOANS



MPIKA Town Council has dragged 32 co-operatives to court for failure to pay back more than K2 million in loans obtained under Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in 2022.





Council public relations officer Mushota Mpundu says the local authority is saddened that since 2022, the beneficiaries have not remitted the funds.





Mr Mpundu said failure to pay is retrogressive, especially that the goal of Government is to empower people through CDF to help them become self-sustainable.



He said of the 32, 22 have so far since appeared before Mpika Magistrate Court for mention while 10 groups will appear in court this week.





Mr Mpundu said going forward, the council will not hesitate to take CDF defaulters to court.





IMAGES: Team Comprising a CDF accountant, social economic planner, CDFC Chairperson and Public Relations Officer, on a robust program to monitor the progress of these beneficiaries.