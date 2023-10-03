MPONGWE MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER GIRLFRIEND STEALS HIS MONEY

POLICE on the Copperbelt are investigating a suicide case in which a 46-year-old man of Mpongwe took poison after his girlfriend allegedly stole his money.

The victim is believed to have been found dead in his girlfriend cousin’s house where he was squatting.

It is alleged that he was squatting at the house because his girlfriend allegedly stole money amounting to K1,200 which he obtained from his fish business.

However, the girlfriend, Maggie Kankoma aged 41, who is the one that found him dead in her cousin’s house denied having taken his money.

Copperbelt Province commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the incident occurred on Friday, September 29th at around 14:00 hours at Elena township at Ibenga trading area in Mpongwe district.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the reporter (Ms Kankoma) who lives in Ibenga and sells vegetable in Mpongwe market on September 24th, this year met her boyfriend (the now deceased) who was selling fish and they went to drink beer together at Mpongwe market. In the process the reporter (Ms Kankoma) was accused of having stolen money amounting to K1200,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said Ms Kankoma after the drinking spree and being accused of stealing money went back to Ibenga and after a day the victim followed her to Ibenga so that he could recover the money.

He explained that upon reaching Ibenga ,Ms Kankoma did not give him money, but offered him a house belonging to her cousin who was not home at the time.

“That was when he took an unknown poisonous substance and died in the house .Ms Kankoma reported the matter to Police and police visited the scene and found the dead body lying facing upwards in the bedroom and in the sitting room was a bottle which contained the unknown poisonous substance,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said the body was inspected and had no physical injuries observed.

He added that the body was then picked and awaits a postmortem examination.

