MP’S LEAVING PF ARE GREEDY – BRENDA NYIRENDA

MP’S LEAVING PF ARE GREEDY – NYIRENDA



FORMER PF Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says MPs leaving the party to join the UPND are doing so out of greed.





Nyirenda says there is precedent in Parliament, and when one chooses to go against the party that supported them, it raises questions among the electorate.





Her comments follow the recent move by Kanchibiya PF MP Sunday Chanda, Mafinga PF MP Robert Chabinga and Isoka PF MP Marjorie Nakaponda to join the UPND.





In an interview, Nyirenda wondered why an MP would switch camps, leaving behind people who are suffering.



“For me, you know, we have this rule where we don’t talk about ourselves as members of parliament. It would be immoral for me to judge those people. But what I just want to state is, there’s precedence in Parliament, if you choose to go against the party that, you know, supported you, there’s always that question mark by the electorate.

It’s the people who vote for us who question if this person can’t be loyal to the people who gave them an adoption certificate to reach where [they] are. In this case, we are talking about not even burying [former president Edgar Lungu] ECL yet, then you start jumping [camp]. Here’s a situation like the old lady in Isoka [Marjorie Nakaponda]. That woman was an ambassador. From being an ambassador in PF, she became an MP, meaning that for the 10-year rule that the PF was in power, she was one of the beneficiaries,” she said.





“And today, she should jump camp and make all those people who are suffering to lose. What type of greediness can that be? I mean, there must be a time when you say thank you. But you can’t just throw away every good thing in the name of politics. Those people [MPs] are looking at how they can save themselves first.

This is what is happening. They have become too greedy. That is what I would say. How do you leave your children suffering without giving them proper direction? You have gone as long as I have passed, as long as I have crossed, the rest will also find their way. No, that’s not the way it’s supposed to be”.





Nyirenda said judgment is left in the hands of the electorate, as everyone is accountable to them.



“Anyway, I can’t say much because they have got their democratic right. And they have also got lenses which they are using to make the decisions [that] they are making. If those decisions are good, well and good. If they are not, we will see what the electorate is going to say.

At the end of the day, the judgment is with the electorate. All of us are submitting to the electorate. We will hear the results on the 13th of August. You and I will be waiting to reach a conclusion so that others in the future may not [mis]behave,” said Nyirenda.



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