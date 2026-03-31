🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mpundu’s Sedition Case Delayed After Defence Lawyers Withdraw



The seditious practices case involving Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has taken a new turn after his legal team formally withdrew from representing him during proceedings in Lusaka.





Lawyers Norman Siwila and Leone Lemba informed Magistrate Webster Milumbe of their decision shortly after cross-examining a state witness, citing what they described as “professional differences” with their client. The withdrawal leaves the lawmaker temporarily without legal representation at a critical stage of the trial.





Following the development, Mpundu appealed to the court for time to reorganise his defence, a request that was granted. Magistrate Milumbe subsequently adjourned the matter to April 20, 2026, when the trial is expected to resume.





The sudden exit of the defence team introduces a layer of uncertainty into the proceedings, particularly as the case progresses into more substantive stages. Legal continuity is often critical in cases of this nature, and any disruption can affect both strategy and timelines.





After the session, Mr Mpundu addressed his supporters outside court, urging calm as the matter continues through the judicial process.



© The People’s Brief | Tracey Shumba