Mr. Clayson Hamasaka: Stop Using the Police as a Political Tool- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Mr. Clayson Hamasaka: Stop Using the Police as a Political Tool



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



It has come to public attention that Mr. Clayson Hamasaka, State House Chief Communications Specialist, has been caught orchestrating the potential arrests of Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, and Citizen First President, Harry Kalaba. Their crime? Exercising their right to free speech by commenting on Zambia’s deteriorating human rights record — a situation that has already drawn international concern.





In a leaked conversation from a WhatsApp group titled “Friends of the President”, Hamasaka shamelessly directed UPND members to lodge official complaints against Ambassador Mwamba and President Kalaba with the Zambia Police. His instructions were chillingly strategic:





> “Use the Daily Nation and their Facebook posts, and we will facilitate the rest!”



He admitted that, as a State House operative, filing a complaint himself would appear as political harassment. Instead, he advised others to “demonstrate how you were alarmed.”





Hamasaka referenced the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, implying that merely expressing dissent qualifies as a prosecutable offense.





Hypocrisy and Abuse of Power



Let’s be clear: Clayson Hamasaka has no moral ground to lecture anyone on ethics or the law. His behavior is emblematic of a regime that is increasingly intolerant of dissent. How long will Hamasaka and his ilk continue using the police to silence critics and push the UPND’s agenda? Zambia is not Hamasaka’s personal playground where he decides who should be prosecuted based on political convenience.





Moreover, Zambians have not forgotten the unresolved case involving the alleged abduction of Hon. JJ Banda, in which Hamasaka’s name, alongside those of Levy Ngoma and Trevor Mwiinde, was prominently mentioned. Despite the serious nature of this allegation, no meaningful investigation has taken place. Is it because Hamasaka wields undue influence over the police?





The Weaponization of the Cyber Crimes Act



Hamasaka’s reference to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act reveals a dangerous precedent. Laws intended to protect citizens from genuine cyber threats are now being weaponized to stifle free speech. Suggesting that Kalaba’s deleted post can be resurrected by the Cyber Crimes Unit smacks of state surveillance tactics aimed at instilling fear.





A Final Warning



Mr. Clayson Hamasaka, take heed. Zambians are watching, and we will not forget. We will pursue justice, not only for Hon. JJ Banda but for every citizen whose rights are trampled under your direction. Zambia is a democracy — not your personal bedroom where you can dictate arrests at will.



#JusticeForAll

#StopWeaponizingTheLaw

#PoliceImpartialityNow