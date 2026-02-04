MrBeast reacts to Elon Musk’s ‘SpaceX and xAI are now one company’ tweet

Elon Musk has officially consolidated his empire, announcing that SpaceX and xAI have merged into a single entity. The merger values the enlarged entity at $1.25 trillion. The news immediately went viral, prompted in part by a cheeky response from YouTube star MrBeast regarding the new ownership of the social media platform X.

“To the stars! @SpaceX& @xAI are now one company,” Elon Musk tweeted in response to an official post by xAI. MrBeast took the opportunity to share witty tweet.

“So I’m now posting on a SpaceX owned site? lol,” he posted.

Social media reacts:

The post has prompted a series of reactions on social media. An individual joked, “Will you do the first YouTube video on Mars?” Another commented, “This isn’t a merger. It’s the first time a civilization has: A global nervous system (X), sensory organs beyond Earth (SpaceX), and a reasoning layer that updates in real time (xAI) We’re not watching a company grow. We’re watching a species build reflexes.”

A third expressed, “Wait so if something happens to Elon and you’re the owner of X. Does that mean Space X or just twitter.” The individual referred to tweeted by Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson where he asked Musk if he could be the next CEO of X (formerly Twitter).

A fourth wrote, “Technically, the merger is between SpaceX and xAI (the AI company behind Grok), not directly involving X as a platform. That said, it’s intriguing to see how these ecosystems might integrate further in the future.”

Why the merger?

According to a statement signed off by Elon Musk xAI joined SpaceX to “Accelerate Humanity’s Future.”

The statement continued, “SpaceX has acquired xAI to form the most ambitious, vertically-integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth, with AI, rockets, space-based internet, direct-to-mobile device communications and the world’s foremost real-time information and free speech platform. This marks not just the next chapter, but the next book in SpaceX and xAI’s mission: scaling to make a sentient sun to understand the Universe and extend the light of consciousness to the stars.”