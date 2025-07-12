Mrs. Esther Lungu  has filed a powerful response in SA Court, where the Zambian Govt is seeking to block the burial of the former Head of State in South Africa

The Benefits Were Revoked, Not Suspended! Here Is the Evidence



….evidence speaks louder than the denials. The benefits were not suspended. They were revoked and revoked immediately…..





PRETORIA, 11th July, 2025



New evidence has emerged directly contradicting the Zambian Government’s claims that late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s presidential benefits were merely “suspended.”





Mrs. Esther Lungu, widow of the late President, here being referred as respondent 1, has filed a powerful response in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where the Zambian Government is seeking to block the burial of the former Head of State in South Africa.





Central to her argument is an official government letter dated 30 October 2023, which she has attached as Annexure EL10 and its contents are damning.





According to the letter, signed by a senior Government official Dr Oliver Mubita Kalabo, the revocation of benefits was “with immediate effect” and left no room for ambiguity. The letter states unequivocally:





“In addition, the Office of the Sixth President Is closed with Immedlate effect and all staff assigned to that Office will be redeployed. Further, take note that Government will no longer provide security, accommodation, transport and other requirements as the law provides, to a Former President..”



The language used “withdrawing all of the benefits” is far more definitive than a suspension and amounts to a full revocation under the provisions of the Benefits of Former Presidents Act.





Notably, the Act makes no provision for suspension of benefits; it either provides or does not, and it explicitly excludes the restoration of benefits once withdrawn under specified circumstances.





Mrs. Lungu’s court filing further asserts that this act of revocation had real consequences for her husband. Paragraph 3.21 of the affidavit states:



“As a result of the complete and final revocation, the late former President Lungu lost all state-provided benefits and was reduced to the status of an ordinary private citizen… he was further subjected to gross abuse of human rights including public vilification, significant and unlawful restrictions on his freedom of movement, infringement of his right to assembly and deprivation of his right to life by prohibition of access to medical care.”





The government’s claim that the benefits were “only suspended” appears increasingly untenable in light of the documentary evidence now before the South African court.





One thing is clear: The evidence speaks louder than the denials. The benefits were not suspended. They were revoked. And now, the world is watching.





This affidavit was filed in response to the Zambian Government’s application seeking the following relief:



2.1.1 That the Applicant is entitled to repatriate the body of the late President Edgar Lungu for purposes of a state funeral and burial at Embassy Park in Lusaka, Zambia.