MRS KENNEDY FACES CHARGES OF ABDUCTION, ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT, POLICE SAY



SOCIAL media influencer, Wendy Natasha Mutale who is popularly known as Mrs Kennedy has been arrested for alleged abduction of her husband’s mistress.





Ms Mutale aged 26 has been arrested with two other friends Ennie Chifwalo aged 30 and Cynthia Longwani aged 31.



The trio are alleged to have abducted, beat up and locked up Lucy Mushabati aged 26 and Nchimunya Malambo aged 32 at Mrs Kennedy’s residence.





Ms Mutale now faces charges of Abduction, Harassment Utilizing Means of Electronic and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.



Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident was reported by a victims support officer.





“The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of the arrest of three suspects in connection with the case of abduction reported on February 04,2025 at Chilenje Police Station,” he said.



Mr Hamoonga explained that according to the report, Ms Mushabati and Ms Malambo (32) were allegedly abducted on February 4th,2025 around 12:00 hours in the Kabwata-Chilenje area by Mrs. Kennedy.





He said the victims were taken to the suspect’s residence in Vona Valley, Meanwood, where it is alleged that they were beaten, locked up and had their phones confiscated.



“Preliminary investigations revealed that the abduction stemmed from allegations by the suspect that Lucy Mushabati was romantically involved with her husband. The situation was exacerbated by a video posted on Facebook by the suspect on February 03,2025, where she reportedly issued threats and insults directed at the victim,” he said.





Mr Hamoonga said on February 5th, at 16:30 hours, police detained Ms Mutale.



Mr Hamoonga said that further investigations led to the arrest of two additional suspects, Ms Chifwalo and Ms Longwani.





“The Zambia Police Service is committed to ensuring justice is served in this matter and protecting the rights and safety of all individuals. Investigations into this case are ongoing, and further updates will be provided in due course,” he said.



Mwebantu,