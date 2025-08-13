MS. JANE BANDA CHISANGA APPOINTED ZAMMSA ACTING DIRECTOR GENERAL



The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jane Banda Chisanga as the Interim Acting Director General for administrative purposes of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA).





Ms. Banda was formally introduced to ZAMMSA management by the Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Elijah J. Muchima, MP., who was represented by the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration, Mrs. Joma T. Simuyi, together with her counterpart Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Dr. Kennedy Lishimpi.





With over 15 years of experience in the Zambian Public Health Sector at various management levels, Ms. Banda served as Principal Biomedical Scientist at the Ministry of Health-Cancer Diseases Hospital. Since joining ZAMMSA in 2017, she has held the roles of Customer Service Manager and, most recently, Choma Regional Hub Manager.





She holds a Master of Science Degree (Distinction) from the University of Putra Malaysia, a Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences from the University of Zambia and a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Science from Evelyn Hone College.





Ms Banda also hold a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Health Procurement and Supply chain management. With her strong background, she has gained extensive experience in supply chain management.