Msoni anxious to see UPND exit
By Mubanga Mubanga
All People’s Congress (APC) leader Nason Msoni say he was anxious to see the UPND government exit next year, in order to bring all the corrupt criminals to book.
The opposition leader added that the UPND government did not deserve a second chance.
Msoni has accused the ruling party members of being the greedy saying this is deeply troubling and
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/msoni-anxious-to-see-upnd-exit/
Ba Msoni don’t expose yourself to BP.
Don’t talk of the impossibles being possible at least not as soon as you want it happen.