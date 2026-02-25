MUCHIMA MUST STAY AWAY FROM THE MEDIA AND KEEP QUIET – MIYANDA



Governance expert, Wesley Miyanda, has urged former Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima, to refrain from issuing further public statements regarding his dismissal.





Dr. Muchima has recently been quoted in the media explaining circumstances surrounding his removal from office with the latest remarks today in a local newspaper, where he claimed that he voted in support of Bill 7 but that his voting gadget malfunctioned.





Mr. Miyanda said whatever led to Dr. Muchima’s removal from his ministerial position is now “water under the bridge” and should be treated as such.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Miyanda said Dr. Muchima’s continued public comments on the matter are unnecessarily raising suspicion and could potentially damage his political standing.





“The former minister can maintain his integrity by keeping quiet and focusing on his constituency work,” said Mr. Miyanda.





He added that although Dr. Muchima remains Member of Parliament for Ikelenge Constituency, he risks not being adopted for re-election if he continues issuing statements about his dismissal.





Mr. Miyanda further stressed that politicians must always remember that public office is not permanent and that leadership positions can change at any time.



Angel Kasabo