MUCHINDU WINS CHOMA SOUTH UPND PRIMARIES BY 35 VOTES



UPND parliamentary aspirant Joe Muchindu has won the party’s primary elections in the newly created Choma South constituency, polling 161 votes against rival Trevor Mwiinde’s 126.





Results from the seven wards show Muchindu led in four wards: Batoka, Singani, Sikalongo, and Nakeempa.





Ward-by-ward breakdown:



1. Siaskabole: Muchindu 13 – 27 Mwiinde

2. Sikalongo: Muchindu 20 – 21 Mwiinde

3. Batoka: Muchindu 30 – 10 Mwiinde

4. Nakeempa: Muchindu 24 – 17 Mwiinde

5. Singani: Muchindu 33 – 7 Mwiinde

6. Masuku: Muchindu 19 – 21 Mwiinde

7. Namuswa: Muchindu 22 – 22 Mwiinde



Muchindu beat Mwiinde by a margin of 35 votes, according to the ward totals provided.





The primaries come as UPND finalizes adoptions for the 13 August 2026 general elections.



Choma South is a new constituency created following the recent delimitation exercise and has the two seeking UPND adoption.





Muchindu, who previously campaigned for current Choma Central MP Cornelius Mweetwa, has secured endorsements from UPND ward officials and traditional leaders in recent weeks.





Officials in Siaskabole Ward last week said it was “time for Muchindu to serve” after being left out in past adoptions.





The UPND Elections Committee interviewed Southern Province aspirants on 9 May. The party has not yet announced its final list of adopted candidates.



Francis Chipalo