Mudolo rubbishes Makebi Zulu victory claims at secret PF convention

Mudolo rubbishes Makebi victory claims at secret PF convention



CONFUSION continues to roam around the wrangle-plagued PF after social media reports yesterday announced Makebi Zulu as the winner of a secret party convention.





Reacting to the claims, South-Africa based presidential aspirant Willah Mudolo has rubbished the claims, insisting that no lawful PF convention has taken place and that any declaration of victory is invalid.





Mudolo said he only learned about Zulu’s victory from media reports, stating that proper party procedures had not been followed.





“My attention has been drawn to media reports suggesting that Hon. Makebi Zulu has won the Patriotic Front conference,” Mudolo stated.





“I wish to make it absolutely clear that there has been no lawful Patriotic Front convention and any claim to the contrary is null and void.”





He said as a long-serving PF member and Presidential candidate, he knew very well that serious party decisions, including the declaration of winners, are not made through media announcements or unsanctioned gatherings.





Mudolo said he would only consider any such victory valid if it was arrived through a duly constituted PF convention, following the party constitution and proper structures.





“Until the Patriotic Front convention is formally held… no one can claim victory and I remain committed to upholding the constitution and lawful processes of our party,” he added.





This comes after reports indicated that former Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu topped votes from 110 districts with 49.2 percent, followed by former Health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya at 34.1 percent, former Kabwata lawmaker Given Lubinda at 8.7 percent, Chanda Katotobwe at 4.8 percent, Greyford Monde at 1.9 percent and Chishimba Kambwili at 1.4 percent.



Kalemba March 22, 2026