Mudolo’s Political Ambition Crashes: From Loud Entrance to Scandal-Tainted Exit



Willah Mudolo burst onto the scene in the aftermath of Edgar Lungu’s death, posturing as a bold voice—only to now abruptly retreat, claiming politics is “too dirty” for a man of his supposed caliber, acumen, and pedigree.





Critics, however, say this is no principled exit—it’s a collapse under scrutiny. From the outset, Mudolo was flagged by detractors as a questionable figure, his image dogged by allegations of fraud and deception.

His legal troubles in South Africa, where he remains restricted, and his association with fugitive preacher Shepherd Bushiri—who fled while Mudolo was left behind—have only deepened the cloud hanging over him.





At his peak, Mudolo peddled what many dismissed as incoherent, half-baked economic ideas, briefly drawing in figures like Emmanuel Mwamba, who became a regular voice on his now-fading podcast. That platform, once central to his visibility, has reportedly hemorrhaged audience interest, with declining engagement and erratic broadcasts as relevance slipped away.





What Mudolo appeared to be attempting, critics argue, was a calculated bid to outmaneuver the public—an effort to quietly position himself for power without earning legitimacy. That gamble has now unraveled. The ambition to “sneak” into State House has hit a hard stop, collapsing before even internal political processes like the PF faction’s convention could take shape.





Attention is already shifting to figures like Malukula, with some predicting a similar downfall—perhaps even more severe. For Mudolo, the verdict from critics is blunt: the rise was artificial, and the fall, inevitable.