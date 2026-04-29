MUGABE HEIR BOOTED HOME! BELLARMINE DEPORTED AFTER SOUTH AFRICA GUILTY PLEA

Bellarmine Mugabe, son of late Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe, is being sent back to Zimbabwe today after pleading guilty in a South African court to firearm and immigration offences.

Mugabe to pay R400 000 fine for the pointing of a firearm or 24 months in jail. And R200 000 or 18 months for violating immigration laws.

This means the high-profile Mugabe heir leaves South Africa under deportation orders after a dramatic court showdown.

Co-accused Tobias Matonhodze was sentenced to prison after receiving 12 months on two counts, three years on another, and a further 12 months, with all sentences running concurrently.

He will be deported once his three jail term is complete.

The judge delivered the toughest moment of the day, telling Matonhodze he had placed himself “at the mercy of the court” before warning: “You’re not going to escape jail today.”

For one of Zimbabwe’s most famous political surnames, the spotlight has shifted from power to punishment.