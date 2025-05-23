“Mugabe Would Not Have Disappointed” – Cyril Ramaphosa Criticised For Being Too Diplomatic With Trump

“Mugabe would not have disappointed” – Africans react to Trump ambushing Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office

There has been an explosion of reactions online following South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tense Oval Office meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday. Many Africans have weighed in, with some saying the late Robert Mugabe would never have allowed himself to be treated the way Ramaphosa was. Trump’s behaviour, described by some as “an ambush,” left many divided – with some praising Ramaphosa’s restraint and others wishing he had fired back.

“A plane load of sanctions”

South Africans and other Africans across the continent have taken to social media, contrasting Ramaphosa’s calm demeanour with how Mugabe might have responded.

“If it was Uncle Bob in there, he wld have come back with his pride intact and a plane load of sanctions,” wrote user @freemanchari on X, formerly Twitter.

“Trump wld have needed an Oxford dictionary… Bla Ramaphosa understood that he needed to save his country even if it came with personal humiliation… The choice leaders make.”

President Ramaphosa was confronted with a barrage of claims about so-called “white genocide” in South Africa. Trump, in a move that shocked many, dimmed the lights, turned on a video, and began what observers described as a choreographed takedown of the South African leader.

The footage showed far-left activists chanting anti-apartheid slogans like “Shoot the Boer,” and Trump waved around newspaper clippings alleging violence against white South Africans. Ramaphosa kept his composure, simply responding that one would need to “listen to the voices of South Africans” to understand the reality.

Trump reportedly remained unimpressed and continued questioning land reform policies, alleging land was being seized without compensation — a claim that is yet to be implemented in law.

Mugabe vs Mandela vs Ramaphosa

Some users invoked Nelson Mandela’s approach, saying Ramaphosa chose peace over pride.

@mashatisa wrote:

“South African leaders seem to genuinely care for their people rather than serving their own egos… Mugabe might have easily outmatched Trump in a verbal argument, but would have returned home empty-handed.”

@psithole added:

“Sensible leaders know when to fight and when to disarm. He did very well.”

But not everyone agreed. One post read:

“Mugabe would have had Trump for breakfast,” said @Pa_Zed.

“We’ve lost leaders.”

Another post from @BantuPower declared:

“Yesterday Africans were humiliated at the White House… all in an attempt to squash false information about white genocide.”

Critics of Ramaphosa’s diplomacy said he missed a chance to challenge Trump on his own country’s issues, including the January 6 Capitol riots.

“He should have referenced Jan 6th chete chete,” wrote @RipRigz, adding:

“South Africa would have been invaded today.”

A diplomatic dilemma

The meeting appears to have been carefully staged by the Trump team, with even Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa, present in the room. Analysts say Ramaphosa tried to appeal to Trump’s ego by inviting white South African golfing legends Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

“Foreign leaders should be aware that a trip to the Oval Office comes with the risk of a very public dressing down, often straying into attempts at provocation and humiliation.”

Trump’s confrontational style mirrors his earlier meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which also turned into a televised spat. But this time, Ramaphosa avoided the trap.

Whether that strategy will pay off diplomatically remains to be seen.

As @thee_munashe put it:

“A good soldier knows when to pick a fight… Ramaphosa probably humiliated but understood the assignment.”