MUKUKA APPEALS TO HH, FORM NEW TASK FORCE TO CUT GOVERNMENT SPENDING BY HALF FOR US TO SURVIVE





MUKUKA Kampamba popular as Tiza Mukuka a Zambian youth advocate has called on President Hichilema to respond with a powerful solution following US announcement to cut funding to Zambia’s health sector.





US ambassador Michael Gonzales announced today that the US has cut $50m (£37m) in aid to Zambia’s health sector.





I appeal to President Hichilema to establish a new task force tasked with cutting all government spending by half and redirecting those funds to the Ministry of Health. Says Mukuka.





“Forget about those responsible for the alleged theft, tangible solutions are what is needed.



The Government Spending Waste Reduction (GSWR) Task Force will effectively fill the space left by the American actions.





First being CDF budget to reduce it by half and redirect funds to health.





By cutting government spending aggressively, we will have sufficient resources to address the medical needs of our nation. This will enable us to continue importing essential medications for Malaria, HIV, and TB.”