Mumbi Phiri has been found with a case to answer in the murder of Lawrence Banda in 2019.The matter has been adjourned to December

Mumbi Phiri found with a case to answer and placed on her defence

By Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

The Mongu High Court has found Mumbi Phiri with a case to answer in Lawrence Banda’s murder case, lawyer Jonas Zimba has confirmed.

“She has been found with a case to answer and has been put on her defence,” he said.

The former PF Deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has been appearing in the Mongu High Court for the offence of the murder of UPND cadre Lawrence Banda, who died in 2019 in Kaoma during the Council Chairperson by-election.

Phiri has been jointly charged with former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa.

A number of state witnesses testified in the matter.